Ateneo center Ange Kouame dunks the ball against the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame is the Most Valuable Player of UAAP Season 84, after a superb season where he led the Blue Eagles to the top seed in the men's basketball tournament.

Kouame, who was granted Filipino citizenship in 2021 and plays for Gilas Pilipinas, averaged 12.86 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.07 blocks per game for the Blue Eagles. They went 13-1 in the elimination round, missing out on a sweep after a slim 84-83 defeat to the University of the Philippines (UP) in their final game.

He will receive the MVP trophy ahead of Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 finals, where they trail 0-1 against the Fighting Maroons.

In Game 1 of the series, Kouame had 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks but was shut down late as UP came from behind for an 81-74 overtime victory.

Kouame is the first Ateneo player since Kiefer Ravena in 2014 and 2015 to win the top individual honor in the UAAP.

Meanwhile, UP's young big man Carl Tamayo earned Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 13.14 points per game and 7.29 rebounds per game in his freshman campaign.

Tamayo will be the first UP player since Juan Gomez de Liaño in Season 80 to take home the top rookie award.