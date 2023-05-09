The Filipinas celebrate an early goal by Sarina Bolden against Vietnam in their Group A match in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 9, 2023. PFF/PWNFT Media.

The Philippine women's national football team pulled off a 2-1 victory over reigning Southeast Asian Games champion Vietnam on Tuesday, but it was not enough to send them to the medal rounds.

Instead, the Filipinas will make an early exit from the women's football tournament of the 32nd SEA Games as they finished third in Group A due to inferior goal difference.

The Philippines, Vietnam, and Myanmar all had six points on two wins and a loss, but Vietnam was a plus-four and Myanmar a plus-three on goal difference. Vietnam thus took the top spot in the group, while Myanmar sealed the other semifinals spot, thanks to a comprehensive 5-1 demolition of Malaysia in their final group stage match.

It's undoubtedly a disappointing outcome for the World Cup-bound squad, which came into Cambodia with high hopes of improving upon the bronze medal that they won in Hanoi last year.

But a shock 1-0 loss to Myanmar in their first game -- off a late penalty -- made the road to the semis much tougher for the Filipinas. They struggled mightily against Malaysia in their next match, with a Sarina Bolden goal at the death keeping their medal hopes alive.

The Filipinas needed to win big against Vietnam and they started brightly at the RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh, with Isabella Flanigan winning a penalty just 11 minutes in after she was fouled by goal-keeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran inside the box. Bolden coolly put away the spot kick to put the Philippines ahead.

But Vietnam equalized four minutes before the half, when Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen pounced on the rebound after Olivia McDaniel failed to properly collect a save. The goal sent the teams into the half tied at 1-1.

The Filipinas pressed repeatedly in the second half and had several chances off their set pieces. Their execution was lacking, however; Bolden twice sent her header over the bar off corner kicks.

It was not until the 83rd minute that the Philippines pulled ahead, when Hali Long headed in a goal off a delivery by Sara Eggesvik. The goal re-energized the Filipinas who pushed for another, but Vietnam held them off the rest of the way.

Philippines captain Hali Long scores off a header to give the Filipinas a 2-1 lead over Vietnam. Video by Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.

Vietnam, like the Philippines, is set to make its maiden appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup later this year.

In the other group, Thailand and Cambodia qualified to the semifinals after winning their first two assignments.

