The Filipinas celebrate Sarina Bolden's game-winning goal at 90+7' minute against Malaysia. PFF/PWNFT.

The Philippine women's football team remains in contention for a medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after a hard-earned 1-0 win over Malaysia, Saturday night at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Sarina Bolden won it for the Filipinas at the death, converting a header off a free kick by Sara Eggesvik seven minutes into added time.

It was a crucial result for the Filipinas as they collected all three points for their first win in Group A, after a heartbreaking defeat to Myanmar in their opening game of the SEA Games. They play defending gold medalist Vietnam on Tuesday in their last match of the group stage.

Before Bolden's breakthrough, it had been a frustrating night for the Filipinas who struggled to break the Malaysian defense and were repeatedly denied by their goal-keeper, Nur Ezza Ashikin Abdul Razar.

The Filipinas dominated possession throughout the match, with Kiara Fontanilla rarely called to action on the other end. But they struggled to convert; Bolden, Quinley Quezada, and Chandler McDaniel repeatedly muffed their chances inside the final third.

They had a golden opportunity in the 85th minute when Nur Ezza was given a yellow for holding onto the ball too long. But the free kick -- taken just at the edge of the box by Bolden -- was blocked, and an ensuing corner kick went nowhere.

The referee called for seven additional minutes and the Filipinas maximized them, with Bolden winning a foul at the edge of the box in the final seconds. Eggesvik delivered a pinpoint pass for Bolden, who headed the ball down for the match-winner.

It was Bolden's 21st goal for the Philippines.

The Filipinas, who are headed to the FIFA Women's World Cup in July, are looking to improve upon the bronze that they won last year in Hanoi.

