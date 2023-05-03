Action between the Philippines and Myanmar in women's football in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. PFF/PWNFT Media.

Myanmar pulled the rug from under the Philippine women's football team, 1-0, on Wednesday night in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Myanmar was awarded a penalty in the 89th minute after Sofia Harrison was called for a foul inside the box.

Despite protestations from the Filipinas, the call stood and Win Theingi Tun sent her spot kick to the upper right of the goal, just beyond the outstretched arms of Olivia McDaniel.

The Filipinas were unable to find the equalizer in the remaining time, giving them a disappointing start to their SEA Games campaign.

Before Myanmar's breakthrough, the Filipinas missed out on several chances to score, with Carleigh Frilles and Quinley Quezada less than clinical in front of goal.

The Philippines had beaten Myanmar, 2-1, in the bronze medal match of the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

The Filipinas entered the eight-nation competition on a high after winning the AFF Women’s Championship at home last July 2022.

The Philippines is also coming off a sweep of their group matches in the first round of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament last month.

The Filipinas will try to recover on Saturday against Malaysia.

