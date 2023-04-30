Football: Long, McDaniel sisters banner PH team to SEA Games

Chandler McDaniel was called up to the 32nd SEA Games, along with her sister Olivia and skipper Hali Long. PFF/PWNFT Media

Veteran center back Hali Long and sisters Olivia and Chandler McDaniel will lead the way for the Philippine women's national football team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The Filipinas released their lineup for the Cambodia SEA Games on Saturday, and arrived in Phnom Penh the next day.

Alen Stajcic called up 22 players plus two reserves to the competition, where the Filipinas will try to improve upon the bronze that they won last year in Hanoi while also building towards the FIFA Women's World Cup in July.

Olivia McDaniel and Kiara Fontanilla were named as goalkeepers, while Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Sofia Harrison, and Eva Madarang will join Long on defense.

Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Isabella Pasion, Jaclyn Sawicki, Natalie Oca, and Sabine Ramos comprise the midfield while Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, and Quinley Quezada join Chandler McDaniel upfront.

Names as reserves were veteran goalkeeper Inna Palacios and 18-year-old defender Chantelle Maniti.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the competition along with fellow World Cup-bound squad Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

They open their campaign on May 3 against Myanmar at the RCAF Old Stadium in Phnom Penh.