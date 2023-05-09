SEA Games: Ubas rules long jump for 2nd athletics gold

Janry Ubas of the Philippines competes in the Men's Long Jump final of the SEA Games 2019 at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in New Clark City, Philippines on December 7, 2019. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE.

Janry Ubas scored a second athletics gold for the Philippines in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Tuesday at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Ubas ruled the men's long jump with a mark of 7.8500, giving him the gold ahead of Vietnam's Tien Trong Nguyen (7.6600) and Indonesia's Sapwaturrahman (7.6200).

It's the second gold from the athletics team after EJ Obiena dominated in men's pole vault on Monday evening.

Ubas will also come home with a silver in men's decathlon, as his total of 6923 points fell short of the the mark set by Thailand's Suttisak Singkhon (7468).

Aries Toledo took the bronze in decathlon with 6891 points.

Umajesty Williams and Frederick Ramirez added a silver and a bronze from the men's 400 meters.

Malaysia's Umar Osman ruled the event with a time of 46.340 seconds, with Williams following at 46.520s for silver and Ramirez taking the bronze at 46.630s.

The Philippines also scored a silver from the men's 5000m courtesy of Sonny Wagdos, who crossed the finish line at 14:36.450, behind Thailand's Kieran Tuntivate (14:34.770).

Another Filipino, Eduard Buenavista, came in seventh at 15:07.300.

Joida Gagnao also claimed silver in the women's 3000m steeplechase with a time of 10:40.960. The event was won by Vietnam's Thi Oanh Nguyen in 10:34.370.

Another Filipina, Abegail Manzano, crossed the finish line in 11:19.160.

Meanwhile, Maureen Schrijvers (54.690 seconds) and Jessel Lumapas (56.410 seconds) finished fourth and fifth in the women's 400m that was won by Malaysia's Shereen Vallabouy in 52.530 seconds.

In all, the Philippine athletics team contributed seven medals to the country's haul on Tuesday, with one gold, four silvers, and two bronzes.



