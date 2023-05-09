Filipina weightlifter Vanessa Sarno. PSC/POC pool photo.

Vanessa Sarno continues to show promise as she won three silver medals in the women's 71kg division of the 2023 Asian Championships, Tuesday in Jinju, South Korea.

Sarno, considered as the heir apparent to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, lifted 107kg in the snatch and 132kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 239kg.

In all categories, she placed behind China's Liao Guifang, who lifted 120kg in the snatch and 148kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 268kg.

The 19-year-old Sarno completed all three of her lifts in the snatch but faltered in her last lift in the clean and jerk, when she tried 136kg.

Nonetheless, her effort was enough to hold off Chinese Taipei's Chen Wen-Huei, who lifted a total of 232kg (101kg in snatch, 131kg in clean and jerk).

Another Filipina lifter, Kristel Macrohon, placed eighth among 10 lifters with a total of 218kg (98 kg in snatch, 120kg in clean and jerk).

In the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan -- held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- Sarno won silver in the snatch, gold in the clean and jerk, and gold in the total lift.

Sarno has also represented the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games, winning gold in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

Earlier in the Asian Championships, Diaz missed out on the podium in her first foray in the women's 59kg, finishing fourth. Rose Jean Ramos, meanwhile, won three silvers in the women's 45kg class.



