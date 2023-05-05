Ramos wins 3 silver medals in Asian Weightlifting Championships

Weightlifter Rose Jean Ramos has delivered three silver medals for the Philippines in the ongoing 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea.

The 17-year-old made a podium finish by winning second place in the snatch, clean and jerk and total in the Women’s 45kg class.

She finished behind Thailand's Sirivimol Pramongkhol.

Ramos first grabbed 73 kilograms in snatch before cleaning 88 kgs in the clean-and-jerk. This resulted to a total weight of 161 kgs.

Siti Hariroh of Indonesia came in at third.