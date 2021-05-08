PBA: SMB eyeing another grandslam? We take it one game at a time, says Austria

June Mar Fajardo will be returning this season for San Miguel, which also acquired a prized player in CJ Perez.

This means the Beermen will have a loaded lineup again. But will this translate to a much coveted PBA grandslam?

“It’s hard to tell dahil maraming beses na kaming nag-try and ganun din kalakas yung mga lineup, pero hindi nangyari yun,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria in Noli Eala's Power & Play.

“We’re thinking one game at a time... Kung sa amin yan, kung talagang ibibigay sa amin yan, mangyayari yan.”

In 1989, San Miguel, then made up of star players Hector Calma, Yves Dignadice, Samboy Lim, Elmer Reyes and Ramon Fernandez, was able to complete a grand slam.

Thirty years later, the Beermen came close to stringing together title title victories especially after securing high-scoring Terrence Romeo and bringing in import in Dez Wells during the 2019 Governors Cup.

However their campaign collapsed after San Miguel imploded following a practice brawl that involved Arwind Santos, Ronald Tubid, and Kelly Nabong.

This year, San Miguel brought in Perez, the 2019 PBA Rookie of the Year who was labelled as the "missing link" in the team’s long cherished bid to nail a PBA grandslam.

“Maganda yung pagdating niya dahil yung kanyang energy ay kakaiba. And alam natin na he wants to win a championship, so wala kang makikita na magre-relax yung bata na ito,” Austria said.

“At yung hinahanap ng team na magpo-provide ng malaking tulong, makikita natin kay CJ.”

