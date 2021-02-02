San Miguel officially acquires CJ Perez, as PBA approves trade

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Tuesday approved the controversial trade that will send CJ Perez to San Miguel Beer.

In exchange, the TerraFirma Dyip will receive three players -- big man Russel Escoto, guard Gelo Alolino and forward Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

San Miguel also sent its first round pick in the upcoming draft, as well as another first round pick from the 2022 draft.

Perez was the Dyip's top overall pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft, and the guard out of Lyceum of the Philippines University immediately showed that he deserved to be the face of a franchise.

Not only did Perez win the 2019 Rookie of the Year award, but he also made it to the PBA First Mythical Team and All-Defensive Team, and was the league's leading scorer in his freshman campaign.

He once again emerged as the PBA's leading scorer in the 2020 All-Filipino Cup, averaging 24.4 points per game for a TerraFirma team that won just once in 11 games.

Related video: