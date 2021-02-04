PBA: In San Miguel, CJ Perez will embrace new, unfamiliar role

CJ Perez, then playing for TerraFirma, puts up a shot against the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- CJ Perez will step into unfamiliar territory when he suits up for the San Miguel Beermen in the coming season of the PBA.

For the first time since he entered the league in 2018, Perez will not need to carry the bulk of the offensive load for his team. Instead, he will have plenty of help on both ends of the floor, as he joins a stacked squad that expects to win every time they step on the floor.

"Ibang-iba 'yung team ng San Miguel," said Perez, who joins the Beermen following a controversial trade with TerraFirma.

"For sure, 'di ba, mga veterans 'yung nandoon. So 'yung aalamin ko, kung ano 'yung ilalaro ko doon, kung ano 'yung role na gagawin ko doon sa team," he added.

In TerraFirma, Perez was the focal point. He led the PBA in scoring as a rookie, and in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, he averaged 24.4 points per game -- once again, the highest clip in the league.

In San Miguel, that won't be the case. The Beermen revolve around six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, who is set to re-join the team in the coming season after sitting out the previous year due to a leg injury.

They also have plenty of scoring options in Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos, and Alex Cabagnot. On the defensive end, Perez won't have to be the one assigned to the other team's top gun as he will have help in the form of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Chris Ross.

"Excited ako na matuto sa mga beterano," said Perez.

"Para sa akin naman, makakapag-adjust naman ako agad, kasi as a player, kaya ko namang i-adjust na maging role player sa team," he added, noting that he knows how to be a role player from his time with the Philippine national team.

"So hopefully talaga makapag-adjust ako ng maaga, and makapag-contribute sa San Miguel."

Perhaps the biggest adjustment for Perez is that in SMB, he won't have the ball in his hands for the bulk of the game. The Beermen have plenty of shot-creators, particularly Ross and Cabagnot, and the onus will be on Perez to learn to play off the ball.

It is a challenge that he embraces.

"Kaya ko naman maglaro ng off the ball," he said, adding that he is working on improving his three-point shooting after making just 26.9% of his three-pointers last season.

"Kailangan kong mag-extra work talaga sa shooting. Kasi madami ng pwedeng mag-create para sa San Miguel," he noted.

"And 'yun din, isa pang pinagta-trabahuhan ko talaga 'yung i-involve talaga 'yung mga teammates. 'Yun pa 'yung mga dinadagdag ko talaga. So madami pa namang panahon para pag-aralan at ensayuhin."

Perez is expected to report to San Miguel after his duties with Gilas Pilipinas. He is currently training with the national team at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

