PBA: CJ Perez wants to help continue SMB's winning legacy

MANILA, Philippines -- CJ Perez, the newest member of San Miguel Beer, is well aware that he will have to make adjustments to his game when he joins the star-studded squad.

The PBA's Rookie of the Year in 2019, Perez was at the center of the blockbuster trade that saw him leave TerraFirma after just two seasons. In exchange, the Dyip received three role players -- Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Gelo Alolino, and Russell Escoto -- along with SMB's first round picks this year and in 2022.

As much as possible, Perez is looking past the controversial nature of the trade and instead is looking forward to what he can do and accomplish as part of the Beermen.

"Gusto kong i-sustain 'yung legacy na na-build nila," said Perez, who is currently at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where he is training with the Philippine national basketball team.

"Kailangan talagang panindigan," he added. "Madami na silang sinakripisyo, madami na silang ginawa, madami na silang kinuhang championship para i-build 'yung legacy na 'yun."

"So kailangan lang i-sustain. 'Yun lang 'yung naiisip kong goal ngayon."

It is a much loftier goal for Perez, who as a member of the Dyip was unable to reach the playoffs despite his superb numbers and individual success. Perez led the league in scoring in his first two seasons. In the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, he averaged 24.4 points per game for a TerraFirma squad that managed just one victory in 11 games.

With the Beermen, the expectations are higher. San Miguel's streak of five consecutive All-Filipino titles ended last season, but they are tipped to contend again this year when June Mar Fajardo returns from an injury.

The addition of Perez will only send those expectations soaring even higher.

"Siyempre, kung iisipin mo talaga nakaka-pressure," the 27-year-old Perez admits. "Kasi, SMB, 'yung legacy na na-build nila, 'di ba. Parang kung iisipin mo talaga, mape-pressure ka."

"Pero ako naman, nagpo-focus lang ako sa now, kung ano 'yung pwede kong gawin at ano 'yung nako-control ko talaga," he added.

What he can control, Perez knows, is how he will adjust to the role that he will play in San Miguel. It will be an unfamiliar situation for Perez, who has been the focal point of his team when he played for Lyceum of the Philippines University in the NCAA, and again when he was drafted by TerraFirma with the top pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft.

In San Miguel, he gets to play with Fajardo, the six-time PBA Most Valuable Player, another super scorer in Terrence Romeo, and a veteran core that has led the Beermen to multiple championships.

The prospect of joining such a stacked team excites the high-flying guard.

"For sure, 'di ba, mga veterans 'yung nandoon. So 'yung aalamin ko, kung ano 'yung ilalaro ko doon, kung ano 'yung role na gagawin ko doon sa team," he said.

"Siyempre, excited ako na matuto sa mga beterano ba," he added.

Perez is especially looking forward to playing with Fajardo, who missed all of the 2020 season with a fractured leg but is expected to return this season. He also hopes to form a strong defensive backcourt with Chris Ross, a two-time PBA Defensive Player of the Year.

"Isang karangalan na mapapasama ako sa SMB at kay Kuya June Mar. Kasi six-time MVP, 'di ba? So nakaka-excite lang. And nilu-look forward ko talaga 'yung mga games na ilalaro namin," said Perez.

Of teaming up with Ross, he said: "'Yun ang isa pang nae-excite ako. Kasi, 'di ba, Chris Ross magaling na defender. Na-excite ako kung anong maitutulong ko sa kanya as... nakakabata. For sure naman, hindi na sila bata para mag-pressure-pressure. So sasamahan ko na siya para hindi siya masyado mahirapan."

But Perez is also shrugging off the notion that he is the final piece that San Miguel needs in order to win an elusive Grand Slam.

The Beermen have twice come close to a Grand Slam, in 2017 and again in 2019, but in both instances they fell short at the last hurdle -- the PBA Governors' Cup.

"I think hindi lang naman ako 'yung missing piece," Perez insists. "Siyempre, madaming player na pwedeng maging pang-Grand Slam eh."

"Pero hindi mo naman makukuha 'yun ng ganoon-ganoon lang," he adds. "For sure lahat naman ng chinampionship nila, pinaghihirapan nila 'yun. So kailangan ding paghirapan bago makuha 'yun. Madami pang challenges."

