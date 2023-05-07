The men's obstacle race team celebrates after winning gold. POC/PSC Media.

Philippine sports officials on Sunday said they are satisfied with how Filipino athletes have been performing so far in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

"So far, I'm very happy. It's a good start, hopefully we can retain it," Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Dickie Bachmann told reporters in Phnom Penh.

As of 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night, the Philippines has won 13 gold medals, 19 silvers, and 19 bronzes to keep in step with Thailand (16-17-26), Indonesia (16-11-24) and Vietnam (15-18-27).

Host nation Cambodia has already collected 29 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 22 bronzes.

Filipino athletes are expected to deliver anew on Monday when Olympians Ernest John Obiena of pole vault, Carlos Yulo of gymnastics and boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio begin contributing to the cause.

Bachmann said that the target of Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino is "top three or four" of the medal standings.

"It looks like we're getting there. The (expected) golds from EJ [Obiena], [Caloy] Yulo are not yet there, so I'm just hoping that our gold and silver will continue," he said.

Filipino athletes have won 13 gold medals so far in Cambodia. POC/PSC Media.

A former athlete himself, Bachmann is relishing the opportunity to watch Team Philippines in action.

"I'm now seeing a full round of all sports, so I'm very excited trying to go to our games," said Bachmann. "Our athletes are all in high spirits and high energy, they are all willing to get those golds," he said.

PSC Commissioner and bowling legend Bong Coo is particularly proud of the Filipina athletes who have already delivered, including Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu who won the country's first gold medal in Cambodia.

"I'm so happy because many women athletes are winning medals. All of them are in high spirits, they are really fighting for the country. We will continue to support, I will continue to support," Coo said.

