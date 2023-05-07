SEA Games: Marc Lim claims third jiu-jitsu gold for PH

𝟏𝟑𝐓𝐇 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃! 🥇



Congratulations to Marc Lim for a gold medal performance in the Men's Ne-waza Nogi -69kg competition in #SEAGames2023!



This is the third gold medal from our Jiu-jitsu Team! 🇵🇭#BidaAngBayaningManlalaro#TeamPHIsaSEAG2023#parasainangbayan pic.twitter.com/YwytGmqOgn — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) May 7, 2023

(UPDATED) Filipino grappler Marc Alexander Lim gave the Philippines its 13th gold medal in the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Lim, who nabbed bronze during the previous SEA Games in jiu-jitsu, topped the competition in the Men's Ne-waza Nogi -69kg competition for the gold.

He defeated Vietnam's Dinh Tung Dang in the final to give the Philippines' jiu-jitsu team its third gold medal in the SEA Games.

"I still can’t believe that I finally did it," said the Davao-based Lim, who settled for silver in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

The first jiu-jitsu gold was won on Thursday when Jenna Kaila Napolis ruled the women’s ne-waza Gi 52kg class.

Annie Ramirez followed this up on Saturday when she submitted her Vietnamese counterpart in the women's ne-waza nogi -57kg class.

Meanwhile, perennial SEA Games gold medalist Meggie Ochoa settled for silver in Cambodia.

Ochoa, who won gold in the 7th Asian Jiu-jitsu championships, finished second place in women’s ne-waza nogi -52kg as she lost to home bet Jessa Khan.

Khan submitted Ochoa via knee bar.

The team also won three bonze medals on Sunday.

Jan Cortez won third in the men’s 56kg ne-waza nogi, while Estie Liwanen and Chris Gallego claimed bronze in the mixed duo classic category.

Lesly Romero and Ian Patrick Gurrobat likewise clinched bronze in mixed show.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.