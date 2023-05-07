Jamie Lim of the Philippines beats Ceyco Zefanya of Indonesia to win the gold medal in SEA Games Karatedo +61kg Kumite held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on December 9, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

(UPDATED) Bemedaled karateka Jamie Lim added another gold to the Philippines' medal count in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Lim, daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim, defeated the host country's Chakriya Vann in the women's -61kg kumite, 3-1.

This is Lim's fourth SEA Games medal, having won gold in 2019 in Manila and adding two bronzes from Hanoi last year.

Four other Pinoy karatekas won silver medals in Cambodia on Sunday in the final matches held at Hall A of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center..

John Matthew Manantan earned a silver in the men's -67kg kumite after losing to Cambodia's Virak Bouth Chrun in the final.

Ivan Agustin also finished second place to Indonesia's Firmansah Sandi in the final of the men's -84kg kumite.

Remon Misu lost to Vietnam's Thi Huong Dinh in the women's -68kg kumite, while Arianne Brito wrapped up the day's action for the Philippine karate team with a defeat to Thailand's Kewalin Songklin in the the women's +68kg kumite.

This is already a much improved performance from the Philippine karate team, after they settled for eight bronzes last year in Hanoi.

On Saturday, Sakura Alforte won karate's first gold medal in the SEA Games in Cambodia.

Filipina-Japanese Junna Tsukii also won a silver in the women's kumite -50kg.

