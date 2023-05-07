PH obstacle racers clinch gold in team relay

MULTIMEDIA

PH obstacle racers clinch 8th and 9th gold in team relay

Philippine obstacle racers pose for photos after clinching the country’s eighth and ninth gold medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Car Park of the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sunday. The men’s team composed of (bottom left) Ahgie Radan, Elias Tabac, Mervin Guarte and Jose Mari De Castro completed their course at 24.78 seconds, while the women’s team (top left) Milky Tejares,Mecca Cortizano, Sandi Abahan and Marites Nosier finished at 33.733 seconds.



