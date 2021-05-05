Mobile Legends: Game developer Moonton to collaborate with Star Wars franchise

Ready to see Darth Vader and Yoda in the Land of Dawn?

Massively successful science-fiction franchise Star Wars will have an exclusive content fusion with multiplayer online battle arena Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, its developer Moonton teased on Tuesday.

Moonton’s poster shows Darth Vader and Yoda, two of the most iconic Star Wars characters, joining Argus and Cyclops, in-game heroes from Mobile Legends.

Argus and Cyclops will likely be getting their Star Wars-themed skins in-game, which should please fans of both franchises.

Historically, Mobile Legends has been merging in content by securing collaborations, such as Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao becoming a skin for in-game fighter Paquito.

The date of the announcement coincides with the designated Star Wars Day, May 4.

Star Wars is a sci-fi space media franchise created by George Lucas, which has become a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

Moonton said the exclusive content will only be available in the following countries: the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, East Timor, and Japan.

Filipino fans may wait for further announcements about the partnership here.