Mobile Legends: After early-league struggle, world champs Bren back in business

From L-R: Allan "Lusty" Castromayor, Bren Esports Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro. Screenshot from Bren Esports' press conference

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 2 (M2) World Champion Bren Esports had 3 straight losses when it started its MPL Philippines Season 7 campaign, shocking fans as it had come off as the best team in the world last season.

And after their first league win against Execration on March 28, they never looked back, countering their slump with a 3-game winning streak, the latest being their first season sweep against "scrimmage-mates" Work Auster Force this Thursday.

Bren Esports coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro hopes this will just be the start of something bigger for the world champs, looking to go undefeated for the rest of their league matches.

"Mas malakas na ang chance namin na magdire-diretso. A really, really big boost sa morale at momentum. Hopefully tuloy-tuloy na ito na dire-diretso sa streak sa regular season," Glindro said in a press conference aired online after their win against World Auster Force.

(We have a better chance of running this out. Hopefully, we carry this on until the end of the regular season.)

He added: "Right now, the good thing is kahit hindi pa kami nakaka-get back in form for the first week, luckily and I'm happy this time around, Week 4, Although medyo late, I can definitely say we’re back."

(We have not gotten back in form yet. I'm happy this time, even though it's a bit late. But I can definitely say we're back.)

In the first two weeks of the league, Bren lost to Onic PH (1-2), Nexplay Esports (0-2), and Aura PH. They turned things around with a 2-1 win against Execration and have never looked back ever since.

In the press conference, Glindro acknowledged that an array of factors, including the lack of breaks en route to the world title, put them "basically on our way to burnout." This prompted him to give his players a monthlong break, prior to the league.

David "FlapTzy" Canon, whose Paquito led the charge for Bren in Game 1, thanked everyone for the support even as they started the league with 3 straight losses.

"Expect na galingan namin kasi momentum na namin eh, expect na tuloy-tuloy yon. Nagpasalamat ako na ang mom ko nag-usap kami minotivate ako and sa mga fans ng Bren thank you sa suporta kahit natalo kami this past few weeks ngayon asahan niyo na gagaling kami hindi matatalo," he said.

His teammate, Allan "Lusty" Castromayor, also present in the press conference, also said the same, adding they are more motivated to win this time around.

"Pursigido na kaming manalo and salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta. Thank you sa lahat," he said.

(We are more inspired to win now, and we thank all our supporters. We thank all of you.)