TNT hailed inaugural 'PBA Esports Bakbakan' champs

MANILA - TNT was hailed the inaugural champs of PBA's esports tournament "PBA Esports Bakbakan" after sweeping Barangay Ginebra Monday night at the Circuit Makati Event Hall.

TNT banked on a comeback win in Game 3 to clinch the title in PBA's esports tournament against a squad led by prominent Mobile Legends streamer Setsuna "AkosiDogie" Ignacio. The tournament featured PBA players, fans, students, influencers and ex-pro gamers.

It seemed like TNT turned back the clock to 10 days ago, as their basketball counterparts defeated Ginebra for the 2023 PBA Governors Cup.

Gold laner Aaren "TNT.Sindel" Palermo was hailed MVP in a matchup where TNT asserted mastery over the Gin Kings.

TNT.Sindel, along with Jason "TNT.KingJastro" Robante, Nathanael "TNT.Emperorzxc" Teodoro Reginald "TNT.Regi" Agustin) and Bryan "TNT.4na4na" Bolla won a P750,000 cash prize for the quarter-year long tournament.

Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio (GSM.Layla Only), Aaron Raphael "GSM.Uzic" Pascual, Anton Jose "GSM.Shaibel" Cabrillas, Lance Aaron "GSM.Lansu" Misa and Gellert "GSM.Briskzzz" Pangilinan emerged as runners-up.