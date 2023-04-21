Slideshow: Highlights of Talk 'N Text's Governors' Cup title win

Talk 'N Text claims franchise's first Governors' Cup title. PBA Images Talk 'N Text claims franchise's first Governors' Cup title. PBA Images Talk 'N Text claims franchise's first Governors' Cup title. PBA Images Talk 'N Text claims franchise's first Governors' Cup title. PBA Images Talk 'N Text claims franchise's first Governors' Cup title. PBA Images Talk 'N Text claims franchise's first Governors' Cup title. PBA Images Talk 'N Text claims franchise's first Governors' Cup title. PBA Images

Talk 'N Text defeated Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals with an emotional 97-93 Game 6 victory on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was the franchise's first Governors' Cup championship win since joining the league in 1996.

It was also coach Jojo Lastimosa's first PBA title as a mentor.

Check out the photos showing the Tropang GIGA's celebration of their victory over the Gin Kings.