Jojo Lastimosa, a former PBA star, is now also a champion coach for TNT. PBA Images

Seeing Talk 'N Text clinching the PBA Governors' Cup title was special for coach Jojo Lastimosa.

It was Lastimosa's first PBA title as a coach, having been appointed as head tactician last January to take the reins while allowing Chot Reyes to concentrate on national coaching duties.

Making the title win much bigger was he has done it against his former longtime coach Tim Cone, who called the shots for Ginebra on the other side of the court.

"Going to the finals, we knew our hands will gonna be full with them the Ginebra squad. I know we have to come up with a better game plan to dethrone them," said Lastimosa after the Tropang GIGA completed their conquest of Ginebra in six games in the finals.

"Huge credit to my coaches… they made me look good. The players, it’s been an amazing four months."

"I didn’t expect to be here in the first place because it’s Chot’s team and I didn’t what’s gonna happen but we’re blessed with this victory even with injuries. The guys pulled off a miraculous game."

The title series was a back and forth affair in the first four games, where both squads got locked to a 2-all series tie.

They found a huge break in Game 5 when Gin Kings' import Justin Brownlee went down due to food poisoning. The import came back in Game 6, but still felt the effects of the illness.

"It's seldom you beat Justin Brownlee this conference," said Lastimosa.

"They own this, they own the Governors' Cup."

Lastimosa also has a storied rivalry with the Ginebra squad. He is known to be one of the Gin Kings' biggest opposition during his active years with Purefoods and Alaska.

"They remember my past when I was playing. Now they're seeing that nightmare comeback back again through me," said Lastimosa.

"Para sa akin that's a sign of respect."