TNT's Mikey Williams named Finals MVP

TNT's Mikey Williams has been chosen as the Finals MVP. PBA Images

High-scoring shooting guard Mikey Williams buried 9 triples in Talk 'N Text's series winning 97-93 Game 6 victory against Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday.

He finished with 38 points and was named as the Finals Most Valuable Player for helping the Tropang GIGA complete their conquest of the fancied Gin Kings.

Williams, was the most consistent among the Tropang GIGA in the title series, averaging 22.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

"To my fans and friends watching at home, you're my biggest support system. I appreciate all you support us, we can't do anything without you," said Williams.

"You are a big part of what we do and who we are."

Williams played like a man possessed on Friday, firing seven three-pointers in the first half alone.

This gave their import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scoring back-up and ample resting time while fighting off the Gin Kings.

His biggest shot, however, came in the fourth quarter when he helped prevent a comeback by Ginebra with a long three in the final 1:15 minutes.