NU star Bella Belen tests the net defense of Adamson University. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4, but they hope that the bonus will not be necessary when they play Adamson University.

NU finished as the second seed in the elimination round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament after compiling an 11-3 win-loss record. Adamson sealed the third seed with their 10-4 slate, overtaking the fourth-seeded University of Santo Tomas on set points.

"Siyempre po we're very happy kasi ayun nga, nakuha na namin 'yung twice-to-beat this season," reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen said after they wrapped up the elimination round on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs have plenty of momentum entering the Final 4, as they won their last six matches -- including a 21-25, 28-30, 25-14, 25-13, 15-13 escape of Ateneo de Manila University, where they overhauled a two-set deficit.

This winning streak, combined with their twice-to-beat advantage, gave NU a boost of confidence ahead of their Final 4 showdown against Adamson.

"Pero 'yung mindset namin is hindi na namin dapat paabutin pa na kailangan maka-dalawang [laro]," the prolific open hitter also said.

"Dapat, unang game pa lang, tapusin na namin para hindi kami mahirapan kahit may twice-to-beat kami," Belen stressed.

NU won both of their matches against Adamson in the elimination round. They survived the Lady Falcons in five sets in Round 1, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10, before sweeping them in their rematch, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.

They will meet again on Wednesday in the Final 4 at the Araneta Coliseum, with first serve scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.