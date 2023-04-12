Home  >  Sports

UAAP: NU rips Adamson, forges 3-way tie for no. 2

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2023 05:17 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
MANILA – The defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs forged a three-way tie for second place after trouncing the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday. 

The Lady Bulldogs scored a statement win against Final Four contender Adamson, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. 

NU hiked its record to 7-3 tied with the UST Tigresses and Lady Falcons, who saw their three-game winning streak end. All three teams are behind the league leader De La Salle Lady Spikers (9-1). 

