UAAP: NU rips Adamson, forges 3-way tie for no. 2

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The defending champions National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs forged a three-way tie for second place after trouncing the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs scored a statement win against Final Four contender Adamson, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

NU hiked its record to 7-3 tied with the UST Tigresses and Lady Falcons, who saw their three-game winning streak end. All three teams are behind the league leader De La Salle Lady Spikers (9-1).

