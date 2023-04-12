UAAP: Belen says win vs Adamson is NU’s cleanest game so far

Bella Belen celebrates after scoring a point against the Adamson Falcons. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After up and down performances in previous matches, it appears that the NU Lady Bulldogs are getting their deadly groove back.

On Wednesday, the defending champions halted the three-game winning streak of the Adamson Lady Falcons in an emphatic fashion, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

For reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen, who tallied 20 big points in the three-set win, this was by far their best game in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

“I think parang eto yung pinaka malinis na since round one,” Belen told reporters after the one hour-and-28-minute match.

Belen also got significant contributions from Vange Alinsug and Alyssa Solomon, who conspired for 21 points.

The win also serves as a confidence booster for the Lady Bulldogs as they have now forged a three-way tie in the second spot with a 7-3 record alongside Adamson and the UST Tigresses.

“Malaking po siya sa confidence namin, like boost. Kasi yung Adamson mahirap po sila kalaban eh. Kasi madepensa po sila, malinis sila gumalaw,” Belen continued.

“Happy kami na nanalo kami this game kasi alam namin sa sarili namin na pinagtrabahuhan namin yung game na yun and hindi kami nagpabaya.”

Belen also admitted that they had extra motivation heading to the game, knowing that Adamson pushed them to five sets during their first round matchup.

According to her, they vowed to register a convincing win this time to avenge their poor showing in the first half of the competition.

The long Holy Week break was a huge factor to Lady Bulldogs’ victory too, as the squad was able to reset and relax their minds.

“And after nun, pinaghandaan na po talaga namin yung Adamson, pinag-aralan po namin sila, hinimay namin kung paano sila gumalaw para alam namin yung dapat naming i-perform this game,” Belen said.

“Happy naman kami na na-apply namin yung mga sinabi samin nila coach like kung ano yung ginagawa nila in this scenario kaya nakakasagot kami. Bale, may sagot kami bawat situation.”



