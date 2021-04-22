Mobile Legends: For Blacklist, MPL7 playoff standings takes precedence, not win streak

From L-R Blacklist International's Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, head coach Bon “Bon Chan” Ricaplaza, and Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo. Screengrab from: Blacklist International's press conference.

MANILA—Blacklist International has carried an undefeated record in their MPL Season 7 league campaign.

That run almost came to an end Thursday when Smart Omega forced a deciding match against them, as they gassed out in Game 2. For Blacklist International, what’s important is that they secure a good playoff standing.

"OK lang kung matalo, aanohin nga ba ang win streak kung panget naman puwesto sa playoffs? Ang mahalaga after MPL mahalaga ang posisyon namin. Di bale na ang win streak," Blacklist head coach Bon “Bon Chan” Ricaplaza said in a post-match press conference after their win against Smart Omega.

(It’s OK if we lose. Win streaks don't matter if we don't like how we stand in the playoffs. What matters is that we get a good position when we end our MPL campaign. We don't care about win streaks.)

Since the start of the season, Blacklist International has enjoyed a 6-game win streak, only losing 3 of their set games and carrying a sizeable point gap between group opponents.

Blacklist International’s players also agreed with Ricaplaza, saying losing is part of the process.

For league stat leader Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, he’d rather lose if they put up a good fight against their opponents.

"OK lang matalo kasi wala namang hindi natatalo sa buhay. Ang gusto ko lang matalo yung maganda ang laro, hindi yong bugbog kami. Kasi feeling ko kung bugbog kami, may mali kaming ginawa. Pero kung matalo kami sa close fight, mas kaunti lang ang mali," Del Rosario said.

(Everyone has to lose at some point in life. I just don’t want to be clobbered by our opponents in the match. If that happens, it means we did something wrong. If it’s a close fight, I feel we could’ve done less mistakes.)

For Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo, it's part of the learning process.

"It’s just we win and we learn. Parang mas lalakas pa kami kapag natalo pa kami (I feel as if we become stronger when we lose)," he said.

Blacklist International will next face a struggling Cignal Ultra in their next match-up.

