Jaja Santiago clinches spot in Japan V.League's Best 6

Photo from Ageo Medic's Facebook page

Filipino volleyball star Jaja Santiago continues to etch her name in the volleyball record books, as she was named as one of the best middle blockers in the 2022-2023 season of Japan V.League Division 1.

Santiago, who has been playing for the Saitama Ageo Medics, was included in Best 6, taking home one of the two Best Middle Blocker awards.

The former National University standout played a significant role in pushing her team to the second spot with a 24-9 card after the elimination round.

Ageo Medics, however, missed the championship game after placing fourth in the round-robin semifinals.

Joining Santiago in Best 6 were Sarina Koga of NEC Red Rockets, who also pocketed the MVP plum; Ayaka Araki of Hisamitsu; Mayu Ishikawa of Toray Arrows; Danielle Cuttino of Toyota; and Yuka Sawada of NEC Red Rockets.

Last year, the Pinay athlete also went home with an individual award after emerging as the tournament’s Best Blocker.

The Saitama Ageo Medic import surprised netizens last year when she revealed her engagement to Taka Minowa, one of her coaches.

She further sparked wedding rumors after calling herself as the wife of Minowa. The middle blocker also called Minowa as “daddy.”

After her stint at National University, Santiago flew to Japan to play for Saitama in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO