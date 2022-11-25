Has volleyball star Jaja Santiago tied the knot with her Japanese coach and fiance Taka Minowa?

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed Santiago’s recent birthday greeting to Minowa where she expressed gratefulness for being the coach’s “wife.”

The middle blocker, who is playing in Japan's V.League, also called Minowa as “daddy.”

“Happy birthday to my favorite human and the love of my life. Thank you for being amazing! I can’t explain how grateful I am to be your wife and celebrate our birthdays together. I pray that the Lord always fills your heart with everlasting love and more strength. I love you so much daddy! Let’s enjoy your day,” she said in the caption.

Meanwhile, Minowa also posted a photo on Instagram, calling Santiago his “asawa.”

“I know our journey will be not perfect, but I’ll stick with you till the end! I am lucky to have you as my life partner! Together forever. I love you asawa ko!” he said.

Santiago has yet to officially announce her marriage to Minowa.

Last August, the Saitama Ageo Medic import surprised netizens when she revealed her engagement to Minowa, one of Ageo Medic’s coaches.

“Too many attempts, and finally without him kneeling to ask me. I said yes!” Santiago said in the caption.

After her stint at National University, Santiago flew to Japan to play for Saitama in 2018.

