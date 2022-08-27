It's a yes! Jaja Santiago engaged to Japanese coach

Photo from Jaja Santiago's Instagram account

Not only did Jaja Santiago make a name for herself in Japan, but she also found her “the one” within her team Saitama Ageo Medics.

The volleyball star announced her engagement to Taka Minowa, one of her coaches in Ageo Medics in V.League.

On social media, Santiago surprised her fans and netizens when she shared snaps of Minowa’s proposal to her.

“Too many attempts, and finally without him kneeling to ask me. I said yes!” Santiago said in the caption.

“It's not about how long the relationship was, it's about how he makes you feel that he is the right one,” she added.

After her stint at National University, Santiago flew to Japan to play for Saitama in 2018.

She first hinted at a new romance just last July 29 when she shared a photo of her shadow with someone.

She was previously linked to her teammate in Chery Tiggo Crossovers, Maika Ortiz.



