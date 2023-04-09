V.League: Jaja, Saitama fall to top-seeded Toray

The Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo courtesy of Saitama on Twitter [@Saitama_AMG]

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics absorbed a straight sets defeat against the top-seeded Toray Arrows in the semifinals of the 2022-23 V.League, Sunday at the Takasaki Arena.

Toray showed its composure in the first two sets en route to a 25-23, 27-25, 25-12 triumph in their second game of the round-robin semifinals.

The victory assured the Arrows of a spot in the Finals while putting the Ageo Medics in a must-win situation heading into their final game of the semis.

Filipina import Jaja Santiago was limited to eight points on six attacks and two blocks in the three-set defeat. Serbian import Sara Lozo had 14 points while Yuka Sato scored 10.

Saitama was coming off a five-set triumph over Hisamitsu Springs on Saturday. They will play the NEC Red Rockets next Saturday to determine who will play Toray in the finals.

Jana Kulan paced Toray with 18 points, all on kills. Mayu Ishikawa had an all-around effort of 13 points, two aces, and a block.

NEC had eliminated Hisamitsu from contention with a straight sets triumph, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17, also on Sunday.