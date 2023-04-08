Jaja, Saitama outlast Hisamitsu in 5-set battle

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics overcame Hisamitsu Springs in a spirited battle to open their Final 4 campaign in the 2022-23 V.League season, Saturday at the Takasaki Arena.

The Ageo Medics recovered from a one-set deficit twice en route to a 17-25, 27-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-8 triumph in their first game of the round-robin semifinals.

Santiago came through with 15 kills on 22 attempts on top of a block and an ace for the second-seeded Saitama team.

Yuka Sato had 22 points and Serbian import Sara Lozo contributed 20 in the thrilling win.

Also winning on Saturday were the top-seeded Toray Arrows, which swept the NEC Red Rockets 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.

Sae Nakajima had 23 points in a losing effort for Hisamitsu.

Saitama will play Toray in their second Final 4 game on Sunday.