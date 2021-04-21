MMA: John Lineker or Troy Worthen? Team Lakay fighters weigh in

Top-ranked bantamweight contender John Lineker and highly regarded American Troy Worthen will be colliding in the main event of “ONE on TNT III,” which airs next week.

Two Filipino fighters from the famed Team Lakay in Baguio City — bantamweights Kevin Belingon and Stephen Loman — will be watching the fight unfold very closely.

A former Brave CF Bantamweight Champion who just recently joined ONE Championship, Loman was originally scheduled to face Lineker at this event, but had to pull out of the bout due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Worthen stepped in to replace him on short notice.

"It’s the classic striker versus grappler matchup," Loman said.

"Lineker’s power is unreal. His boxing is a huge advantage. Once he finds his rhythm, he will throw combinations to the head and body without fear, and that pressure is relentless.

"On the other hand, Worthen is very solid with his wrestling and his takedowns. He trains with a great team at Sanford MMA, and I’m sure they have a solid game plan.

“I think that as long as Worthen can set up his striking, and use that to transition into wrestling with John, he has a great chance of winning. If he can control the pace and the distance, he can dictate the action."

Loman acknowledged he was frustrated withdrawing from the fight.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed my fight fell through due to the circumstances. But I’m still motivated to get back in there and prove myself among the division’s best,” he said.

Belingon fought Lineker last October, losing by second-round technical knockout.

“Lineker’s boxing background and powerful punches are not to be underestimated. He is a really strong fighter, and if he touches you, it might be enough," Belingon said.

"Worthen is a great wrestler, so he has to use those skills to control the action... They are evenly matched, in my opinion. But I believe someone is either going to get knocked out or submitted early."

FROM THE ARCHIVES