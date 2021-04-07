MMA: Adiwang, Loman test positive for COVID-19 -- report

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay stars Lito Adiwang and Stephen Loman have both tested positive for COVID-19 and have been pulled out of their upcoming ONE Championship bouts.

The International Business Times, citing ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong, reported Wednesday that both Adiwang and Loman tested positive before leaving the Philippines.

Loman was in line to face former UFC contender John Lineker at "ONE on TNT III" in Singapore on April 22, in what would have been his promotional debut. He has been replaced by Troy Worthen.

Adiwang, meanwhile, was set to take on Jarred Brooks at "ONE on TNT II" on April 14. It remains to be seen who will take his place in the fight card.

According to the IB Times, Filipino veteran Eduard Folayang is also under observation in Singapore. The Team Lakay star is scheduled to face Yoshihiro Akiyama at "ONE on TNT IV" on April 29.