MMA: Belingon counting his blessings as he looks forward to 2021

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay has had a rough year in ONE Championshp, and former bantamweight world champion Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon is no exception.

The 33-year-old Belingon came up short in his lone appearance inside the ONE Circle this year, falling to Brazil's John Lineker via stoppage last November.

Despite his loss and the struggles of his team as a whole, Belingon still feels that he's in a good place in his life, even calling 2020 "a good year."

"I still have a good career," he said.

"Most importantly, my family welcomed our beautiful baby daughter to the world. She's the best thing that happened to me," he added.

Belingon and his wife Lee welcomed their daughter, Kelsey Tuesday, to the world last August. While their focus has been on raising their baby girl, Belingon said he's now even more motivated to succeed in his MMA career as his family is growing.

"I'm looking to get back to the top in 2021," said Belingon, who wants to get back into the title picture in the bantamweight division as soon as possible.

"I just have to stay strong and stay healthy right now," he said. "That's one of the toughest challenges, with all the different restrictions and obstacles we now face in training. There are a lot of moving parts that have been affected."

"I just need to stay on top of it," he added. "I'm keeping the dream in sight."

The first order of business will be to review their past fights, Belingon said, so they can learn from them and then move forward.

"There are still a lot of holes in my game," he admitted. "I want to fix them all."

"I can't wait to get back to the gym and train hard. I want to be ready for whatever challenge I will potentially face next year," he added. "My goal in 2021 is to erase the memory of 2020."

"My eyes are still on the bantamweight belt," Belingon stressed. "That's what I want, and that's what I'm after."

Belingon will spend the holidays with his family before returning to the gym and getting ready for the challenges that 2021 will bring.

"Fans can expect a new and improved, much better Kevin Belingon next year," he guaranteed. "In my last fight, I didn't feel like I was myself."

"I want to remind everyone what I am capable of. 2021 will be the year of The Silencer."

Related video: