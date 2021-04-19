Esports: Michael 'Kyaaah' Belaya, coach of NRX Jeremiah 29:11, passes away at 23

MANILA, Philippines -- Michael "Kyaaah" Belaya, best known as the coach of the NRX Jeremiah 29:11 Call of Duty squad, passed away on Sunday, NRX Esports announced.

He was only 23 years old.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and clan master, Michael Belaya aka Kyaaah today, April 18, 2021," NRX Esports announced on Facebook.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this moment," they added.

No cause of death was revealed by the group.

On its Facebook page, NRX Gaming posted a tribute to Belaya, vowing that he "will never be forgotten."

Belaya led NRX Jeremiah 29:11 to a spot in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships in October 2020, when they defeated Daivo.Freeslot of Thailand in the Call of Duty: Mobile Garena qualifiers.

They were in line to compete in the World Championships in December, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.