Esports: Pinoy side NRX Jeremiah qualifies for Call of Duty world championships

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships will be held in Los Angeles in December. Scott Eisen, AP Images for Activision/file

Thanks to a dominant win in Search and Destroy, NRX Jeremiah 29:11 of the Philippines defeated Daivo.Freeslot of Thailand in Call of Duty: Mobile Garena Qualifiers to book a spot in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships.

With the victory, NRX will test its skills against the best teams in the world in the World Championships in Los Angeles in December. Up for grabs there is $750,000 prize money.

Ranked No. 3 after the group stage, NRX overcame DVT Uprising of Singapore, a team that beat the Filipino side previously, in the semifinals to set a date with top seed Daivo.Freeslot.

The 2 teams competed in a thrilling best-of-5 series that featured Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination game modes.

Off the bat, Daivo Freeslot showed why it was the No. 1 team coming in as the Thai side raced to an 87-6 lead in Hardpoint.

But NRX’s resilience showed once again, quickly erasing the lead by securing a couple of areas through excellent defense and map control.

After that, it was all business from the Filipino side, which completed the comeback with a 150-113 victory to open the finals.

Kennedy “iDra” Mondoy was named player of the game with 19 kills, 15 deaths, 8 assists, and timely kills and use of scorestreaks.

Daivo, though, did not go down without a fight. In the second match, it bounced back in Search and Destroy with a 6-4 win to even the score.

Heading into Domination, both teams were back on equal playing field. NRX jumped in front and took a 75-47 lead in the first half.

It was John Kenneth “KenDy” Pimentel’s time to shine there, unleashing a VTOL to complete a triple cap and total lockdown of the map. It was enough to give them a comfortable win, 150-108.

But just like earlier in the series, Daivo brushed it off and got back in the groove, as it equalized the series with a masterful 150-120 Hardpoint performance to set up a rubber match.

At that point, NRX would not be denied.

Led by arguably Garena’s best sniper, Jerrold “Woopiiee” Ragay, the Filipino team obliterated its opponents with a massive 6-0 win in Search and Destroy.

Although Woopiiee had a game-high 8 kills, it was a complete team effort that propelled NRX to the series-clinching win.

Benj “CRUSH” Trinidad and iDra followed him with 7 kills, and captain JC “Jayzee” Rivera and KenDy equally got a 4-2 slate.