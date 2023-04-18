PBA: High demand for Thompson's signature shoe

MANILA -- Scottie Thompson's first signature shoe has proven to be a success.

According to sports brand World Balance, the latest colorway of the "ST1" sold out a day after it was released last April 15. The black-and-red colorway was called "The Shot," a callback to Thompson's clutch performance against San Miguel in last year's PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Thompson sparked the Gin Kings' comeback against the Beermen in that game, knocking down a clutch three-pointer to help Ginebra claim a 97-96 triumph.

He went on to wear the black/red colorway in the semifinals, where Ginebra ousted Magnolia. The Gin Kings eventually outlasted the Bay Area Dragons in the best-of-seven finals.

The black-and-red is the fourth colorway of Thompson's first signature shoe with the brand. Thompson signed with World Balance in 2021.

Thompson and Barangay Ginebra are currently competing against the TNT Tropang GIGA in the PBA Governors' Cup finals. The best-of-7 series is tied at two games apiece.

Thompson is averaging 16 points, 9.25 rebounds, and 8 assists per game through the first four contests.