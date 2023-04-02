MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson has officially unveiled the latest colorway of his first signature shoe with World Balance, the ST1.

The "black-red" colorway will be the fourth from the signature line. Nicknamed "The Shot," the colorway is inspired by Thompson's performance in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game against San Miguel Beer last year.

Thompson sparked the Gin Kings' comeback against the Beermen in that game, knocking down a clutch three-pointer to help Ginebra claim a 97-96 triumph.

He went on to wear the black/red colorway in the semifinals, where Ginebra ousted Magnolia. The Gin Kings eventually outlasted the Bay Area Dragons in the best-of-seven finals.

The ST1 “The Shot” retails at 3,499 php and will be available online and in selected World Balance stores on April 15, 2023.