World Balance is releasing the black and gold colorway of Scottie Thompson's signature shoe. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- After several teases in the past months, World Balance on Tuesday confirmed that they are releasing the second colorway of Scottie Thompson's signature shoe.

The Barangay Ginebra guard signed with World Balance last year and unveiled the "ST1" soon after. Thompson wore several different colorways of the shoe during the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, where he emerged as the Best Player of the Conference as well as the Finals MVP.

World Balance has since announced that it will release the black-and-gold colorway of the ST1, with the official unveiling set for July 16 at the World Balance store in Trinoma.

Also available are other merchandise from the ST line, including shirts and caps.

The Scottie Black/Gold Colorway will be available only on select World Balance stores and online at worldbalance.com.ph. The shoe is priced at P3,499.