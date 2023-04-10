Bryan Bagunas of the Philippines spikes the ball during their gold medal match against Indonesia in SEA Games men’s indoor volleyball held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on December 10, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Veteran open spiker Bryan Bagunas hopes to impart the knowledge that he has learned from overseas leagues to the local volleyball scene.

In an interview on DZMM's Lingkod Kapamilya on Monday, Bagunas expressed his gratitude after playing in Japan and Taiwan upon his graduation from National University (NU).

He played for three seasons in Japan's V.League for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, before taking his talents to Taiwan where he suited up for Taichung WinStreak. Last month, he earned Most Valuable Player honors and led Win Streak to their first league title.

"Nagka-opportunity po ako maglaro sa abroad, then grinab ko po 'yung opportunity na 'yun," said Bagunas. "'Yung nagiging experience ko, and magiging knowledge ko sa volleyball, mashe-share ko din po sa local league sa Pilipinas."

Bagunas is signed to Imus in the Spikers' Turf although he did not suit up for the club in the recent Open Conference. Nonetheless, the former NU star is looking forward to imparting what he has learned from his overseas stints to players who are based locally.

"Sa mga ganitong tournament po, andoon po 'yung mga import," said Bagunas. "Andoon po 'yung mga Olympic player, so marami po akong natutunan doon."

"So pwede po naming i-apply dito sa Pilipinas, para po mas maging wide pa 'yung knowledge namin sa volleyball and gumanda po 'yung parang system po natin dito," he added.

Bagunas has one year left in his contract with Win Streak and will return to Taiwan for their upcoming volleyball season.

A two-time UAAP champion with the Bulldogs, Bagunas was also part of the Philippine national team that won a historic silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.