Bryan Bagunas wins Taiwanese league MVP award

Bryan Bagunas, who led Win Streak to Taiwan's Top Volleyball League title, became the first Filipino to be named Most Valuable Player.

Bagunas collected a total of 520 points in the regular season, on 453 attacks, 40 blocks, and 27 aces, leading Win Streak to a tournament-best 16-3 record.

In the title-winning Game 3, he tied his career-high 42 points while propelling his team to its first title at the expense of erstwhile champion Pingtung Taipower, 19-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 15-12.

Bagunas, a former mainstay of the UAAP and Spikers' Turf, joined Jaja Santiago as the only Filipinos to win titles overseas.

Santiago powered the Saitama Ageo Medics to win in Japan V.Cup in 2021.