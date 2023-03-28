Bagunas powers Win Streak to title in Taiwan league

Filipino volleyball star Bryan Bagunas put on an explosive performance to help Win Streak rule the Top League in Taiwan.

Win Streak dethroned Pingtung Taipower in a five-set marathon, 19-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 15-12, in Game 3 of their Finals series on Monday night at the National Taiwan University Sports Center.

Bagunas, the former National University standout, fired 42 points on 39 kills, two attacks and an ace to lead the way in the victory.

He is now only the second Filipino player to win an international competition as a volleyball import, following the feat of Jaja Santiago who won the V.Cup in 2021 with the Saitama Ageo Medics.

It was Win Streak's first championship in Taiwan's Top League.

Bagunas was supposed to play for Imus in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, but ended up missing the competition as Win Streak made a championship run.

The former UAAP Most Valuable Player previously played in Japan's V.League for three seasons before taking his talents to Taiwan last year.

