Volleyball: Jaja Santiago makes history as Ageo Medics claim V Cup

Jaja Santiago won her first championship with Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo courtesy of Ageo Medics on Twitter (@Saitama_AMG)

(UPDATED) Jaja Santiago became the first Filipino volleyball player to win a championship in a foreign league, after helping Saitama Ageo Medics win the Japan V.League V Cup on Sunday at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Ageo Medics took down the NEC Red Rockets in four sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, to secure the gold medal and complete a flawless campaign in the Division 1 V Cup.

They had swept Group B last week then outlasted the powerhouse JT Marvelous squad in a five-set thriller, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13, on Saturday to set up the showdown with NEC.

Santiago contributed 11 points on nine kills and two blocks in the win, while Mami Uchiseto and Yuka Sato each had 15 points. Shainah Joseph added 14 points.

Ageo Medics won all seven of their games in the V Cup, and have now won 14 consecutive matches since the main V.League tournament in February, wherein they finished in fifth place.

Santiago adds the V Cup trophy to the bronze medal that she won with Ageo Medics in last season's V.League tournament.

Ayumi Yoshida led the Red Rockets with 21 points in a losing effort.

For Saitama, it was a repeat victory over NEC as they also won their group round game in a 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 sweep.

