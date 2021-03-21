Volleyball: Santiago, Ageo Medics complete group round sweep in V Cup

Jaja Santiago contributed 14 points in the Saitama Ageo Medics' four-set victory over the Toray Arrows, 18-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14, Sunday at the Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium.

The impressive win allowed Saitama to complete a five-game sweep of Group B in the V Cup, while Toray finished with a 2-3 win-loss record.

The top-seeded Ageo Medics set up a semifinals showdown against JT Marvelous, which finished as the second seed in Group A with a 4-1 win-loss record. Hisamitsu Springs topped Group A and will take on NEC Red Rockets (4-1) in the other semis pairing.

Santiago, who has emerged as the most efficient scorer in the group, converted 11 of her 17 attempts while adding two blocks and a service ace. The former UAAP Most Valuable Player from National University is connecting on over 65% of her attempts in the tournament.

Mami Uchiseto led Saitama with 20 points, all on kills.

Shino Nakata led Toray with 23 points.

The semifinals of the V Cup is scheduled for next Saturday, March 27, with the Finals to be held the following day.

Santiago and Ageo Medics are looking to build on their campaign in the main V.League tournament, where they finished fifth. Their upcoming foe, JT Marvelous, were champions of the main tournament after outlasting Toray in the Finals.