Spikers' Turf: Bryan Bagunas commits to Imus-ITP

Bryan Bagunas of the Philippines spikes the ball during their gold medal match against Indonesia in SEA Games men’s indoor volleyball held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on December 10, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Bryan Bagunas will play for Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference next month.

Bagunas, a mainstay of the Philippine men's national volleyball team, will join the AJAA Spikers when his campaign with Winstreak in the Top Volleyball League in Taiwan ends next month.

"We are excited to have one of the best players in the country to play for our team," said AJAA Spikers team manager Atty. Timothy Ngo.

"When we told the players and the coaches about it, they were all excited as well -- especially the players because some of them have never played with Bryan. They can't wait to learn from him," he added.

Bagunas played collegiate volleyball for National University and was the league's Most Valuable Player in Season 81. In 2019, he was a crucial part of the national team that won a historic silver medal in the SEA Games in Manila.

Bagunas played for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in Japan's V.League for three seasons before moving to Taiwan last year.

"Sobrang saya at I can't wait to come back home. Iba pa rin maglaro sa atin," said Bagunas, who is also the MVP of the 2018 Spikers' Turf Open Conference.

Bagunas is expected to arrive in the second or third week of March, at which point he will join Louie Ramirez, Kim Malabunga, Hero Austria, and Ish Polvorosa in Imus.