Brownlee eager to help Gilas recapture SEA Games gold

Justin Brownlee during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match between Gilas Pilipinas and Lebanon at the Philippine Arena on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Justin Brownlee is embracing the "redeem team" tag that has been given to Gilas Pilipinas ahead of their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The beloved Barangay Ginebra import was recently named to the 28-man pool of the national team for the SEA Games by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, and all signs point to Brownlee making it to the final roster.

He will be tasked with leading the national team's quest to regain the gold medal that they yielded to Indonesia in heartbreaking fashion in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam. Though there is still over a month to go before the biennial competition, Brownlee said he is excited for their mission.

"I definitely kept up with last year, where they fell a little short. I'm looking forward to helping get the gold back," Brownlee said at the sidelines of the press conference ahead of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup finals.

The Philippines won 13 consecutive gold medals in men's basketball in the SEA Games before seeing their dominance snapped last year. A close 85-81 loss to Indonesia forced them to settle for silver.

"Hopefully, everything works out, and we play hard," Brownlee said. "We work hard together to redeem the gold."

Told that they have already been branded as the "redeem team," Brownlee said: "That's nice, man, I like it."

The veteran is aware of who they will be competing against in the SEA Games, having played against some of them during his stint for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League.

"I'm looking forward to seeing those guys," he said.

Brownlee is joined by six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and TNT guard Roger Pogoy in the Gilas pool, with the two veterans the only holdovers from last year's SEA Games squad.

Completing the pool are: CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Japeth Aguilar, Earl Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardiger, Stanley Pringle Jr, Calvin John Oftana, John Paul Erram, Michael Williams, Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan, Norman Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Louie Alas, Brandon Rosser, Deschon Winston, Karl Kevin Quiambao, Jerom Lastimosa, Mason Francis Amos, Benjamin Phillips III, Ariel John Edu, Michael Phillips, and Jeremiah Gray.

Before the SEA Games, Brownlee will look to lead Barangay Ginebra to a championship in the Governors' Cup where they will play against Pogoy's Tropang GIGA. Game 1 is on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

