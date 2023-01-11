POC expects Brownlee to suit up for Gilas in SEA Games

Justin Brownlee in action for Ginebra in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is confident that Gilas Pilipinas can regain the gold medal in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

This, as they expect Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee to suit up for the Philippines in the competition once his naturalization is completed.

"Babawiin natin ang 5-on-5 [gold in basketball]... Sila Brownlee na 'yun, 'di ba?" POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, Tuesday.

The Philippines saw its stranglehold on SEA Games basketball gold end in 2022, when it was beaten by Indonesia in the final game of the tournament. But with Brownlee in the fold for the SEA Games, both the POC and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) are confident that they can take their place back at the top of the podium.

The bill on Brownlee's naturalization has already been approved by the Philippine Senate on its third and final reading, and now only needs the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to become law.

The process is expected to be finalized in time for the SEA Games in Cambodia, scheduled for May 5 to 17.

"Pasok na sa SEA Games 'yun. Pinakamabalis na 'yung pag-naturalize kay Brownlee, 'di ba. Naturalized na. Sigurado [sinabi ng SBP na] magagamit nila si Brownlee," said Tolentino.

Brownlee's inclusion in the Gilas team for the SEA Games will be crucial if other countries are also fielding naturalized players, said Tolentino.

In the Hanoi SEA Games last year, former NBA player Marques Bolden was pivotal in Indonesia's upset of Gilas Pilipinas, having been naturalized a year before the competition.

"Sila kasi ang bilis mag-naturalize eh. Thailand, Indonesia. Baka surpresahin na naman tayo sa Cambodia, baka sino-sinong ex-NBA ang andoon," noted Tolentino.

