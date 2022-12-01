American basketball player Justin Brownlee’s naturalization to Philippine citizenship passes at the Committee on Justice and Human Rights level after less than two hours of deliberations on his qualifications Monday, November 21, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines -- The imminent naturalization of Justin Brownlee is a source of comfort for the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), who hopes to see the Barangay Ginebra import suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in February.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved House Bill 6224 -- which grants Filipino citizenship to Brownlee -- on its third and final reading.

The bill will now be submitted to the Philippine Senate for action. With Brownlee's naturalization fast-tracked, it is possible for him to play for Gilas Pilipinas by February during the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"I guess I have to leave it up to the coaches. But I think, for sure, we want to use him in the sixth window in February," SBP president Al Panlilio said of the 34-year-old Brownlee. "We also have the SEAG [Southeast Asian Games] tournament in early May."

The Philippines has already qualified to next year's FIBA World Cup as a co-host, but the national federation is nonetheless expecting good results in the build-up to the global event. Having Brownlee on board is a step towards the right direction for the team, Panlilio said.

"I think we can use him or [Ateneo de Manila University center Ange] Kouame. Again, depending on the coaches," said Panlilio.

"But yeah, having Justin there gives me a lot of comfort that we have, in a way, a resident import in our country together with Ange," he added.

The SBP has long sought to have a pool of naturalized players to choose from, giving the national team coaches some leeway. This is especially crucial as Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is not always available for Gilas Pilipinas.

"Of course, Clarkson is committed equally but he has commitments in the NBA [which] limits his times with us," said Panlilio.

"But to just have options and the caliber of Justin makes me sleep at night, that we have somebody who we can use," he added.

Brownlee, for his part, is looking forward to finally putting on the Gilas Pilipinas jersey. The Ginebra import practiced with the national team in the build-up to the fifth window of the qualifiers earlier this month, building chemistry with his future teammates.

"To all the great fans and people here in the Philippines mahal ko kayo! I will do my best to make you proud!!!" he said in an Instagram post.

The much-loved Ginebra import is averaging 28.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game for the Gin Kings in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Related video: