American basketball player Justin Brownlee’s naturalization to Philippine citizenship passes at the Committee on Justice and Human Rights level after less than two hours of deliberations on his qualifications Monday, November 21, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines -- The Senate on Monday approved on final reading a proposed bill that seeks to grant Filipino citizenship to Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

A total of 21 senators voted in favor of the third reading passage of House Bill No. 6224 during the plenary proceedings.

Senator Francis Tolentino, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights and principal sponsor of HB 6224 in the upper chamber, said Brownlee "exemplified and enshrined the Filipino values of hard work, perseverance, determination, and dedication to his craft."

Brownlee is expected to join the Philippine national team in time for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in February.

The 34-year-old native of Georgia averages 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game for the Gin Kings in the ongoing PBA Commissioner's Cup, where they recently advanced to the semifinals.

Brownlee has been attending the practices of Gilas Pilipinas on top of his duties with Ginebra -- even as he is aware that he will not be the naturalized player of choice for the FIBA Basketball World Cup next year. The Utah Jazz's Filipino-American guard, Jordan Clarkson, has already committed to play in the event in 2023.

"Mr. Bronwlee is currently in the middle of a training for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals and only went here to attend the third reading of this measure. Mr. President, this shows how significant this day is to him, this day — this body approved the measure to grant him Filipino citizenship," Tolentino said.

Aside from joining the Gilas Pilipinas as a naturalized player, Tolentino said he is also excited for Brownlee after the latter signified his intention to join the country’s active military reserve force under the Philippine Army.

"I am excited to see what the future holds for Mr. Brownlee as a citizen of this country. He will also be a reserve officer in the Philippine Army. Mr. President, I am certain that he will be a great addition to this great republic," said Tolentino.

HB 6224 will now be transmitted to Malacañang for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to sign into law.

Related video: