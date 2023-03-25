June Mar Fajardo and Justin Brownlee. File photos/PBA Images



MANILA -- A year after conceding the Southeast Asian title title to Indonesia, the Philippines plans to field a more formidable lineup for this May's SEA Games in Cambodia.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has submitted a 28-man national pool for its Entry By Name (EBN) list to the Philippine Olympic Committee led by six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and naturalized Filipino Justin Brownlee.

Joining Fajardo and Brownlee are CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Japeth Aguilar, Earl Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardiger, Stanley Pringle Jr, Roger Pogoy, Calvin John Oftana, John Paul Erram, Michael Williams, Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan, Norman Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Louie Alas, Brandon Rosser, Deschon Winston, Karl Kevin Quiambao, Jerom Lastimosa, Mason Francis Amos, Benjamin Phillips III, Ariel John Edu, Michael Phillips, and Jeremiah Gray.

It is not clear, however, if Fajardo will be available to play since he has yet to recover from the MCL injury he sustained in the EASL Champions Week.

Coach Chot Reyes will again call the shots for the nationals.

The SBP wanted to put up a redeem team that will bring the SEA Games title back to the Philippines.

“That moment is upon us, and we’re not leaving any stone unturned in our overall bid to regain basketball glory in our region,” said SBP president Al Panlilio.

“What we’ve gone through after that fateful day in Hanoi, both the wins and the losses in the various tournaments that followed, are, in effect, geared also toward bringing the SEA Games gold medal back to our shores."

Meanwhile, the Philippine women’s team will be looking to extend its dominance in the region under national coach Pat Aquino as it guns for a third straight SEA Games gold medal.

Its pool of players for the 2023 edition as submitted to the POC include Jack Danielle Animam, Afril Bernardino, Stefanie Ann Berberabe, Mikka Cacho, Clare Castro, France Mae Cabinbin, Ana Alicia Katrina Castillo, Camille Izabel Clarin, Monique Allison Del Carmen, Ella Patrice Fajardo, Katrina Guytingco, Marizze Andrea Tongco, Janine Pontejos, Angelica Marie Surada, Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa, Mai Loni Lashae’ Henson, Louna Ozar, Kristine Cayabyab, Aurea Day Marie Gingras, Kristan Geyl Yumul, Kennan Elizabeth Ka, Katelyn Bobadilla, Karl Ann Pingol, Sofia Isabella Roman, and Jhazmin Joson.

The PH women’s team won the gold in Manila and defended the title in Hanoi last year, eyeing a record three-peat now.

The long list for the men and women 3x3 teams, meantime, has also been submitted.

For the men’s 3x3 squad, now under coach Lester Andrew del Rosario, included in the pool are Almond Vosotros, Rodel Samboy De Leon, Brandon Matthew Bates, Jorey Napoles, Lervin Flores, Joseph Emmanuel Eriobu, Jeffrey Manday, Alfred Ryan Batino, Kakou Ange Frank Kouame, and Joseph Sedurifa.

The 2019 team took the gold in Manila and won the bronze in Hanoi last year.

For Coach Pat Aquino’s 3x3 women’s team, which shoots for a podium finish after missing out on a hardware in Hanoi, out to make a dent this time are Jack Danielle Animam, Afril Bernardino, Ana Alicia Katrina Castillo, Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Kristine Cayabyab, and Mai Loni Leshae’ Henson.